Jacobs didn't practice Thursday but said afterward that his injured knee is structurally sound, and he considers himself day-to-day as Sunday's game in Denver approaches, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

After sitting out the Packers' Week 12 win over the Vikings due to the knee injury, Jacobs returned to action for both of the team's ensuing two games and handled his typical workloads in both contests. However, Jacobs noted that the knee stiffened up on him in this past Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bears, prompting the Packers to send him in for an MRI on Monday. Though the scan revealed nothing concerning, the Packers have nonetheless held Jacobs out for both of their first two Week 15 practices, which puts a cloud over his status for Sunday. Jacobs would likely assuage some of the concern about his availability for the weekend by practicing Friday, even if only in a limited capacity. In the event Jacobs is forced to miss his second game of the season, Emanuel Wilson would likely step in as Green Bay's lead back, as he did in Week 12.