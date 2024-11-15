Jacobs (quadriceps) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Chicago, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

The Packers limited Jacobs' practice reps coming out of a bye week but never gave any indication he was in danger of missing Sunday's game. Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks again will be the reserve options, as rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd was diagnosed Friday with appendicitis after missing the previous seven games due to a high-ankle sprain. Regardless, Jacobs is locked in as Green Bay's lead runner, averaging 17.6 carries for 84.7 yards per game, with three rushing TDs and a receiving TD in nine appearances.