Jacobs (knee) has avoided a major injury and will not require surgery, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The Packers will reevaluate Jacobs toward the end of the week, and the running back has yet to be ruled out for next Sunday's game against the Vikings. It's a best-case scenario for Jacobs, who was forced to leave Sunday's win over the Giants in the first half. In Jacobs' absence, Emanuel Wilson played a season-high 71 percent of the offensive snaps and rushed 11 times for 40 yards and one touchdown, adding one catch for nine yards on one target in the passing game. Chris Brooks played just five offensive snaps and handled one carry for eight yards. If Jacobs would need to miss time, Wilson would become an immediate plug-and-play fantasy starter.