Packers' Josh Jacobs: Not available for preseason opener

Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Tuesday that Jacobs (groin) will be "out for at least this week," Weston Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs initially was held out of practice last Thursday, so this essentially confirms that his absence will stretch to at least a week and a half. He won't play in Green Bay's preseason opener this Thursday against Pittsburgh, and it'd be surprising to see Jacobs in the lineup a week later versus Denver. The Packers recently got Chris Brooks (hamstring) back from the NFI list, joining MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong, Damien Martinez and Jaden Nixon in the backfield. Lloyd is the current favorite for the No. 2 RB role behind Jacobs, who dealt with nagging injuries throughout much of last year.