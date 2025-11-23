Jacobs (knee) isn't expected to play Sunday against the Vikings, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Saturday evening that Jacobs' availability for Week 12 would come down to a pregame warmup, but even before the running back could partake in one, the Packers seem to be leaning toward giving him the day off due to the bone bruise in his knee and thigh contusion that he sustained last Sunday at the Giants. Green Bay's inactive list will be confirmed about 90 minutes before Sunday's 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but assuming Jacobs' name is included, Emanuel Wilson will be lined up to be the team's No. 1 RB, with Chris Brooks and practice-squad elevation Pierre Strong also on hand.