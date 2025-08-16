Jacobs will not play in Saturday's preseason contest against the Colts, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs started Green Bay's preseason opener against the Jets, playing just one offensive snap, but the Packers won't opt to risk key starters Saturday versus Indianapolis. In addition to injured players such as Jordan Love (thumb), Jayden Reed (knee), Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and Romeo Doubs (back), several key starters alongside Jacobs will be healthy scratches, including TE Tucker Kraft. Malik Willis (starting under center), rookie first-round receiver Matthew Golden, and backup running backs Emanuel Wilson and MarShawn Lloyd will be among key offensive playmakers available for the Packers.