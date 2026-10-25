Jacobs is active for Sunday's game against the Lions.

After being removed from the commissioner's exempt list Monday, Jacobs rejoined the Packers for practice Wednesday. Jacobs proceeded to practice without any restrictions throughout the week, prompting Green Bay to clear him for his season debut Sunday. Though Jacobs will draw the start out of the backfield in Detroit, the Packers may not hand him his normal workload right away and could decide on the extent of his role as the game unfolds, per Jay Glazer of Fox Sports. Even if he doesn't end up serving as a three-down workhorse in Week 7, Jacobs should eventually settle back into that role in the weeks to come, after Green Bay struggled mightily to generate production from its other running backs in the first six games of the season.