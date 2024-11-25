Jacobs rushed 26 times for 106 yards and three touchdowns without recording a reception in Sunday's 38-10 win over the 49ers.

Jacobs gave fantasy managers a scare when he limped off the field after scoring his second touchdown of the contest. Fortunately, Green Bay's leading rusher was only dealing with cramping and was able to return and finish off the victory. Jacobs added four more rushing attempts and a third score following his brief exit, assuring those rostering the tailback that he avoided a potential stint on the sidelines. The three-score effort helped the bruising rusher surpass his season rushing and touchdown totals from last year in two fewer games since joining the Packers. Expect a well-hydrated Jacobs to be a key part of Green Bay's attack against Miami on Thanksgiving.