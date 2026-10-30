Jacobs rushed 21 times for 39 yards and a touchdown and brought in all six targets for 13 yards and another score in the Packers' 27-19 win over the Panthers on Thursday.

Jacobs saw a sizable increase in workload after making his Week 7 season debut just four days earlier, and although he couldn't crack the code of what had been a vulnerable Panthers run defense, he still put together a useful fantasy performance thanks to the pair of scores. The veteran back first went into the end zone on a one-yard run that capped off a nine-play, 90-yard march in the second quarter, and he added his four-yard touchdown grab midway through the third. Jacobs looks fully prepared to remain in a workhorse role moving forward, and he'll next take aim at the Patriots' talented front seven in a Week 9 road showdown on Sunday, Nov. 8.