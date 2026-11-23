Jacobs (finger) was a limited participant in Monday's practice, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Though Jacobs went down as a limited participant on the second injury report in a row after going through individual drills, head coach Matt LaFleur reiterated prior to Monday's session that the running back is unlikely to play Wednesday versus the Rams. Unless Jacobs takes a notable step forward in his activity during Tuesday's practice that leaves the Packers more optimistic that he'll be ready to play in Los Angeles, Kaleb Johnson and MarShawn Lloyd appear poised to lead the Green Bay ground game in Week 12.