Jacobs (finger) participated in Monday's practice to some degree, but is still not expected to play Wednesday against the Rams, Bill Huber of SI.com reports.

Coach Matt LaFleur previously noted that Jacobs has been doing individual drills just to stay sharp, but after having broken the ring finger on his right hand, the running back's ability to grip/take care of the football is presumably still an issue. In the event that he's indeed out versus Los Angeles, Kaleb Johnson could end up logging the most carries in Green Bay's Week 12 backfield, with MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks also in the mix for touches.