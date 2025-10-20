Jacobs carried the ball 13 times for 55 yards and two touchdowns and caught his only target for three yards in Sunday's 27-23 win over the Cardinals.

Both TDs came in the second half as the Packers rallied from a 13-6 halftime deficit, with Jacobs hitting paydirt from seven yards out in the third quarter and from the one-yard line in the fourth for the game-winning score. It's the veteran back's third straight game with multiple touchdowns, and while he has yet to reach 100 rushing yards in a game in 2025, Jacobs' eight TDs on the ground and 593 scrimmage yards through six contests have given him plenty of fantasy value. He'll look to keep rolling in Week 8 against the Steelers.