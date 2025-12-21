Jacobs (knee/ankle) rushed 12 times for 36 yards and brought in both targets for 12 yards in the Packers' 22-16 overtime loss to the Bears on Saturday night. He also lost a fumble.

Jacobs was active after not practicing all week, but the star running back didn't seem to be at full strength against a beatable Bears run defense. Jacobs' backfield mate Emanuel Wilson outpaced him by two carries and 56 rushing yards, and the former also had a very costly fumble at the Bears' three-yard line just past the halfway point of the third quarter. Jacobs didn't log another touch the rest of the game, but if healthy, he'll remain the top back in next Saturday night's Week 17 home matchup against the Ravens.