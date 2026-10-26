Jacobs rushed 11 times for 36 yards and hauled in five of seven targets for 55 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 20-17 loss at Detroit.

After missing the first six games of the season while on the commissioner's exempt list, Jacobs claimed the lion's share of the Packers' backfield touches, with MarShawn Lloyd handling the other eight (for 35 total yards). Meanwhile, an active Pierre Strong didn't get a touch, and Kaleb Johnson was inactive as a healthy scratch. Running room continued to be difficult to find for Green Bay's RBs, with the team overall averaging just 3.2 YPC on Sunday. Jacobs likely will hold on to a majority share of the reps among the group moving forward, with the team next set to host the Panthers on Thursday night.