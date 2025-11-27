Jacobs rushed 17 times for 83 yards and caught his only target for eight yards in Thursday's 31-24 win over the Lions.

Jacobs reclaimed the lead role in the backfield in his return from a one-game absence due to a knee injury. Emanuel Wilson had four carries and Chris Brooks drew two targets, as Green Bay's backup running backs saw sparse usage. Jacobs has failed to score a touchdown in each of his last two appearances after being kept out of the end zone only once in the preceding 17 regular-season games. He'll look to end this brief scoring drought in Week 14 against the Bears.