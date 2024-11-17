Jacobs rushed 18 times for 76 yards and a touchdown and brought in four of five targets for 58 yards in the Packers' 20-19 win over the Bears on Sunday.

Jacobs saw his usual workload on the ground, logging under 20 carries for the fifth time in the last six games. As customary, the versatile veteran was efficient with his opportunities while setting a new season high in receiving yards. Jacobs also scored his third rushing touchdown in the last three games on a seven-yard run just past the midway point of the third quarter, making it a productive all-around fantasy day for him in the narrow divisional win. The offseason addition will carry a four-game streak of at least 76 rushing yards into a Week 12 home showdown against the 49ers.