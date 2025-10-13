Jacobs rushed the ball 18 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 27-18 win over the Bengals. He added five receptions on five targets for 57 yards.

The Packers had an efficient offensive day, both on the ground and through the air. Jacobs unsurprisingly led the way as a rusher, ripping off long runs of 16 and 14 yards -- the latter of which went for a touchdown to kick off the fourth quarter. He also turned in his third straight game with at least four catches. Despite not reaching 100 rushing yards in any game, Jacobs has found the end zone six times in five contests and remains one of the most reliable fantasy contributors at running back.