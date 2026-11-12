Jacobs will undergo finger surgery Friday, and the Packers will have a better sense of his recovery timetable afterward, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs exited Green Bay's Week 9 win over the Patriots after fracturing his ring finger and is in line to be sidelined for Sunday's game against the Vikings. A more precise recovery timeline is expected to be established after Jacobs undergoes surgery on the injured finger Friday, though initial estimates put his likely absence at 2-to-3 weeks on the optimistic side. MarShawn Lloyd, Kaleb Johnson and Pierre Strong are currently available to handle Green Bay's backfield duties while Jacobs is sidelined, plus Chris Brooks (ankle) is a candidate to return from IR as soon as this weekend.