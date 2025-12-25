Jacobs (knee/ankle) doesn't have a designation for Saturday's game versus the Ravens, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Jacobs followed up Tuesday's limited walkthrough with back-to-back limited sessions to cap Week 17 prep as he tends to dueling knee and ankle injuries, but the activity was enough for him to be cleared ahead of the weekend. Such a development would seem to pave the way for him to handle his normal workload of 18.9 touches per game, but Emanuel Wilson will be on hand in the event Jacobs needs a breather or otherwise suffers an aggravation of an existing health concern.