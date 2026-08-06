Packers' Josh Jacobs: Sitting out due to groin Thursday

Jacobs isn't practicing Thursday due to a groin injury, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Jacobs' injury isn't believed to be anything concerning, per Schneidman. The star running back continues to top a Packers depth chart that also includes MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks (hamstring). Jacobs' participation level at training camp will bear monitoring, but he isn't expected to see extensive preseason action even if fully healthy. The Packers will kick off their preseason slate Aug. 13 against the Steelers.