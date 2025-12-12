Head coach Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs (knee) will be a limited participant in Friday's practice, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports. "We'll see how he's feeling. Talking to him, it sounds like he's feeling pretty good," LaFleur said of Jacobs.

Jacobs experienced renewed stiffness and swelling in his knee during Sunday's 28-21 win over the Bears, and though a follow-up MRI on Monday revealed nothing overly concerning, the running back was still held out of the Packers' first two Week 15 practices. LaFleur noted that Jacobs is feeling better Friday and will attempt to get in some on-field work in the Packers' last session of the week, and the coaching and training staffs will then wait and see how Jacobs responds to the workout before gauging his availability for Sunday's game in Denver. Jacobs appears likely to be listed as questionable for the contest when Green Bay issues its final Week 15 injury report later Friday.