Jacobs rushed 23 times for 84 yards and a touchdown and wasn't targeted during the Packers' 27-18 win over the Commanders on Thursday night.

The workhorse back was the only Packers running back to log a carry, and Jacobs worked hard for his yards all night considering he had a game-long run of just 10 yards. Jacobs also went in for his second touchdown in as many games on a two-yard run just before the midway point of the second quarter, rounding out his fantasy performance in solid fashion. After logging 43 touches in the first five days of the new season, the veteran back now will get some extra time to ramp up for a Week 3 road matchup against the Browns on Sunday, Sept. 21.