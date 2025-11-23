Jacobs (knee), who is officially questionable for Sunday's Week 12 matchup against Minnesota, will go through pre-game warmups before Green Bay decides whether he'll be active, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Schefter shares that Jacobs' knee is still "tender" despite the fact that it is structurally sound. It's also important to note that the Packers play again Thursday on Thanksgiving versus Detroit, so the veteran running back will have a short turnaround if he does suit up Sunday. Fantasy managers who roster Jacobs should have a contingency plan in place for at least Week 12 since his status is very much up in the air and probably won't be confirmed until about 90 minutes prior to Sunday's 1:00 PM ET kickoff.