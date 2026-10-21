Jacobs remains uncertain to play Sunday at Detroit, with head coach Matt LaFleur saying, "We'll see. We'll work through it," Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Despite Jacobs being removed from the commissioner's exempt list Monday, the Packers have a one-game roster exemption for the running back that expires Monday, Oct. 26. As such, Jacobs currently doesn't count against Green Bay's active roster, and the team won't have to officially include him among its Week 7 inactives if the exemption still stands as of Sunday. In the event Jacobs doesn't play this weekend, MarShawn Lloyd, Pierre Strong and Kaleb Johnson will be the options out of the Packers backfield.