Jacobs (knee) was a limited participant in Tuesday's walk-through practice.

Jacobs has now been listed as limited on four straight injury reports while he manages a bone bruise in his knee as well as a thigh contusion. After sitting out this past Sunday's 23-6 win over the Vikings, Jacobs likely has better odds of suiting up for a Thanksgiving Day matchup with the Lions, but he won't be helped by the shorter turnaround for the Week 13 contest. The Packers will reveal whether Jacobs carries an injury designation into Thursday's game when they release their final injury report of the week Wednesday.