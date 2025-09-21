Jacobs rushed 16 times for 30 yards and brought in five of nine targets for 44 yards in the Packers' 13-10 loss to the Browns on Sunday.

Jacobs got a first-hand taste of a run defense that has essentially been the AFC version of his own team's unit in the early part of the season. The talented back only mustered a long gain of seven yards, and the Packers ultimately began swapping out targets for some of his normal allotment of rush attempts, leading to season highs in both receptions and receiving yards. Following the shocking upset, Jacobs and his teammates will look to rebound in an intriguing Week 4 road matchup against the Cowboys next Sunday night.