Jacobs rushed 19 times for 55 yards and brought in one of three targets for one yard in the Packers' 31-27 wild-card loss to the Bears on Saturday. He also returned two kickoffs for 61 yards and committed a fumble recovered by Green Bay.

After getting Week 18 off for rest, Jacobs came into Saturday's postseason matchup refreshed, but a Bears defense that had been vulnerable to the run at times was highly effective in cutting off his running lanes. Jacobs' long run of the night went for a modest 13 yards, meaning he netted just 42 yards on his other 18 carries. Jacobs had a quiet finish to the regular season as well since he generated just a 16-39-0 rushing line in his last two contests, and he finished the 2025 campaign having amassed 929 rushing yards (4.0 yards per carry) and adding a 36-282-1 line on 44 targets and three fumbles (two lost) across 15 games.