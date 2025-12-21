Coach Matt LaFleur said Sunday that Jacobs' (knee/ankle) lack of usage after his fumble in the third quarter during Saturday's defeat at Chicago wasn't a punishment but instead mostly was due to how well No. 2 RB Emanuel Wilson was running, Zach Jacobson of 247Sports.com reports. Jacobs also didn't injure his knee further in the contest.

Jacobs logged only two offensive snaps after the aforementioned play, finishing with 14 touches for 48 yards from scrimmage. Meanwhile, Emanuel Wilson reeled off 82 yards on 14 carries. LaFleur's comments indicate Jacobs isn't any worse after the game than he was beforehand, but he also may be destined to show up on the Packers' Week 17 injury report, the first version of which will be posted Tuesday. In the end, the biggest question mark as the team prepares for next Saturday's contest against the Ravens is who will be under center, as No. 1 QB Jordan Love is in the concussion protocol, and Malik Willis is dealing with a right shoulder injury following Saturday's outing.