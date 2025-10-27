Jacobs (calf) took 13 carries for 33 yards and a touchdown while corralling all three of his targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 35-25 win over the Steelers.

Jacobs was headed towards his worst fantasy performance of the season before punching in a touchdown late in the fourth quarter on Sunday Night Football. Green Bay's workhorse was held to 2.5 yards per carry, opening the door for backup Emanuel Wilson to lead the team with 61 rushing yards on 11 attempts. Jacobs was dealing with a calf injury during the practice week, which could help explain his poor efficiency in Sunday's victory. The late score extended Jacobs' touchdown streak to four games, rewarding fantasy managers with seven trips to the end zone over that span. Assuming he escaped this contest unscathed, Jacobs should be treated as an elite asset in a soft matchup against the Panthers next Sunday.