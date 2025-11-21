Jacobs (knee) will remain limited at practice Friday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

With regard to Jacobs' chances of playing Sunday against the Vikings, coach Matt LaFleur noted Friday that "It's a collective decision always." The Packers' upcoming injury report is thus slated to reveal whether the team's top running back has a chance to play this weekend, but if Jacobs is unavailable against Minnesota, Emanuel Wilson and, to a lesser degree, Chris Brooks would be in line for added work in Week 12.