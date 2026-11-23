Coach Matt LaFleur noted Monday that Jacobs (finger) remains unlikely to play in Wednesday's game against the Rams, Rob Demovsky of ESPN reports.

Per the report, LaFleur indicated that Jacobs has been doing individual drills just to stay sharp. Barring a change in tone over the next couple of days, it looks like a Dec. 6 return (versus the Saints) seems like a more realistic possibility for the running back. In the event that Jacobs ruled out versus Los Angeles, Kaleb Johnson, MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks would be called upon to handle Green Bay's backfield duties in Week 12.