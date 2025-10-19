Jacobs (illness), who remains listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Cardinals, is considered a "true game-time decision," a league source tells Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Jacobs turned in a full practice session Friday despite being listed as dealing with an illness, and Schefter now reports that the Packers don't anticipate being able to confirm his status until Sunday. He had been limited Wednesday and Thursday. That means the final word on Jacobs' availability, or lack thereof, may not arrive until roughly 90 minutes prior to the team's 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. Emanuel Wilson will be in line to start at running back for Green Bay if Jacobs is unavailable, while change-of-pace man Chris Brooks would figure to handle the bulk of pass-catching reps. Fantasy managers awaiting news on Jacobs' status will want to scour for Wilson and/or Brooks on their league's waiver wire.