Packers head coach Matt LaFleur acknowledged after Sunday's 45-27 win over the Patriots that Jacobs' (finger) availability for the team's Week 10 matchup with the Vikings is uncertain, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports. "Hopefully we can do something to allow him to go out there," LaFleur said of Jacobs. "But he was just having a hard time gripping the ball."

Jacobs was limited to just 10 snaps before leaving Sunday's game in the first quarter after fracturing his right ring finger while attempting to stiff-arm a defender at the end of his fourth and final carry of the day. He made two trips to the locker room with the hope of adding enough protection to his hand to enable him to return to the game, but the Packers ultimately determined that Jacobs wouldn't have been able to securely grip the football if he had checked back in. With MarShawn Lloyd (knee) inactive against the Patriots and Jacobs leaving early, Kaleb Johnson (14 carries for 68 yards) ended up finishing as the Packers' rushing leader on the day.