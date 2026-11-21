Jacobs (finger) isn't expected to play Wednesday against the Rams, Matt Schneidman of The Athletic reports.

Head coach Matt LaFleur did tell reporters Saturday that Jacobs will "have a chance to prove" that he can suit up Wednesday depending on his practice participation over the coming days. However, it appears Jacobs will be sidelined for a second consecutive game while recovering from a procedure to repair a broken right ring finger, which was an injury that he sustained in Week 9 against the Patriots. If he's ruled out for Week 12, then Kaleb Johnson would be in line to lead a Packers backfield that also includes MarShawn Lloyd and Chris Brooks.