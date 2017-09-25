Packers' Josh Jones: Aces first test as a pro
Jones had 12 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.
Jones saw extended playing time for the first time as a professional, and he passed the test with flying colors, leading the Packers in tackles and making plays in all areas of the field. Sunday's effort likely earned him a boost in snaps moving forward, and depending how many he sees, he could have some value in leagues that use IDPs thanks to his ability to make plays from a defensive back position.
More News
-
Believe it or not: Drop Cam?
That was a crazy week of football and Heath Cummings is here to tell you what you should do...
-
Streamers abound in Week 4
It's a good time to stash running backs and receivers, but those who stream quarterbacks will...
-
Instant Reaction: Benjamin injury
Kelvin Benjamin's injury puts a hurt on his Fantasy value as well as Cam Newton's, but there's...
-
Week 3 injury roundup
Catch up on all of the latest injury updates before Week 3 of the NFL season kicks off.
-
Top DFS plays for Week 3
Heath Cummings talks about making the most of ownership estimates and the value of A.J. Green...
-
Week 3 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to use for Week 3, as well as a DFS lineup to follow for...