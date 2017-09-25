Jones had 12 tackles (11 solo) and two sacks in Sunday's victory over the Bengals.

Jones saw extended playing time for the first time as a professional, and he passed the test with flying colors, leading the Packers in tackles and making plays in all areas of the field. Sunday's effort likely earned him a boost in snaps moving forward, and depending how many he sees, he could have some value in leagues that use IDPs thanks to his ability to make plays from a defensive back position.