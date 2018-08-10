Jones was not placed in concussion protocol after suffering a head injury in Thursday's preseason opener against the Titans, Michael Cohen of The Athletic Wisconsin reports.

This is good news for the Packers, as a concussion could have left Jones in protocol for an indefinite amount of time. Now, while it's not a concussion, Jones still did suffer some sort of head injury, and the Green Bay likely won't be quick to rush the safety back to the field.

More News
Our Latest Stories