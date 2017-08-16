Play

Jones (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, Michael Cohen of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Fortunately, the injury that Jones sustained Tuesday doesn't appear to be serious after he returned to practice following the one-day absence. Unless Jones suffers any setbacks, the Packers' rookie is expected to continue working his way into a bigger role.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories