Packers' Josh Jones: Exits with possible concussion
Jones left Thursday's preseason game against the Titans to be evaluated for a concussion.
Jones will need to clear the league-mandated concussion protocol in order to return to the field. The safety is expected to take over as the starting strong safety this season in the wake of Morgan Burnett's departure for Pittsburgh, but it was Kentrell Brice who opened Thursday's preseason opener with the starting defense.
