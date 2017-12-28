Jones (shoulder) practiced without limitations Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Jones was held out for a better half of Week 16's game against the Vikings, but he was still able to compile six tackles (five solo) during 30 defensive snaps. With injuries littering the Packers' secondary, Jones will likely have his number called for another hefty workload Sunday against the Lions.

