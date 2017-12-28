Packers' Josh Jones: Full speed ahead
Jones (shoulder) practiced without limitations Wednesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Jones was held out for a better half of Week 16's game against the Vikings, but he was still able to compile six tackles (five solo) during 30 defensive snaps. With injuries littering the Packers' secondary, Jones will likely have his number called for another hefty workload Sunday against the Lions.
More News
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Injures shoulder Saturday•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Posts eight-tackle performance•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Notches three tackles in Week 4•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Returns to Thursday's game•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Questionable to return with back injury•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Aces first test as a pro•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.