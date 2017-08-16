Jones injured his ankle during Tuesday's practice session, Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press-Gazette reports.

Jones, the Packers second-round pick in this year's draft, is expected to have a large role in the defense as a safety-linebacker hybrid. His ankle injury lands him among the plethora of Green Bay secondary players, including Davon House (hamstring), Damarious Randall (concussion), and Kentrell Brice (finger). Despite the setback, Jones' injury isn't thought to be long term, though it may limit him for a few days.