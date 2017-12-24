Packers' Josh Jones: Injures shoulder Saturday
Jones is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Vikings with a shoulder injury.
The rookie second-round pick has often played near-full workloads this season as the Packers battled injuries in their secondary. He's showed out at times, too, compiling 62 tackles and two sacks through 14 games. In his place, Jermaine Whitehead slot in at safety while CB Lenzy Pipkins has rotated into dime packages.
More News
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Posts eight-tackle performance•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Notches three tackles in Week 4•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Returns to Thursday's game•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Questionable to return with back injury•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Aces first test as a pro•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Back practicing•
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Week 16 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says Cam Newton and Keenan Allen should be your building blocks in Week 16 of...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's DFS advice
Jamey Eisenberg gives you two lineups to follow for DFS in Week 16 on FanDuel and DraftKin...
-
Jamey Eisenberg's Week 16 QB sleepers
Yes, it's true: Joe Flacco could help you win a Fantasy championship in 2017.