Jones is questionable to return to Saturday's game against the Vikings with a shoulder injury.

The rookie second-round pick has often played near-full workloads this season as the Packers battled injuries in their secondary. He's showed out at times, too, compiling 62 tackles and two sacks through 14 games. In his place, Jermaine Whitehead slot in at safety while CB Lenzy Pipkins has rotated into dime packages.