Packers' Josh Jones: Not practicing Wednesday
Jones (undisclosed) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Jones, expected to serve as the Packers' starting strong safety, sat out practice Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury in anticipation of the upcoming season-opener against the Bears on Sunday. There's no reason to believe that the 2017 second-rounder's injury is long-term, and Jones should be considered day-to-day until more information about the 23-year-old's injury is disclosed.
More News
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Plays in second preseason contest•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Avoids concussion•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Exits with possible concussion•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Nursing injury at minicamp•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Taking over as starting safety•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Plays frequently in rookie year•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire: Target SF
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...