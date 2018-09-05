Jones (undisclosed) was a non-participant in practice Wednesday, Jim Owczarski of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Jones, expected to serve as the Packers' starting strong safety, sat out practice Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury in anticipation of the upcoming season-opener against the Bears on Sunday. There's no reason to believe that the 2017 second-rounder's injury is long-term, and Jones should be considered day-to-day until more information about the 23-year-old's injury is disclosed.

