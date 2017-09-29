Packers' Josh Jones: Notches three tackles in Week 4
Jones notched three tackles during Thursday's 35-14 victory over the Bears.
Even though Jones wasn't nearly as productive as he was last Sunday against the Bengals, he still gobbled up 51 snaps to show the expanded role he took on last week wasn't a fluke. Look for him to remain a key figure in the Packers' secondary moving forward with the possibility of him reaching IDP relevance before year's end.
