Packers' Josh Jones: Nursing injury at minicamp
Jones was held back by an ankle injury during mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
After a rookie season as a rotational safety racking up 71 tackles (60 solo), five pass breakups and two sacks, Jones is poised to take over as starting strong safety now that Morgan Burnett is gone. For the time being, Marwin Evans and Kentrell Brice will slot in for team drills. No timeline was given for Jones' recovery, but the injury doesn't appear long-term.
More News
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Taking over as starting safety•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Plays frequently in rookie year•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Full speed ahead•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Injures shoulder Saturday•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Posts eight-tackle performance•
-
Packers' Josh Jones: Notches three tackles in Week 4•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...
-
Ranking the Raiders Fantasy Assets
Jon Gruden is back in the NFL! We couldn't be more excited, but what does it mean for the Raiders...
-
Ranking the Chargers Fantasy Assets
Is Philip Rivers underrated? Can Melvin Gordon continue his production without improving his...