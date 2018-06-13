Jones was held back by an ankle injury during mandatory minicamp Tuesday, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

After a rookie season as a rotational safety racking up 71 tackles (60 solo), five pass breakups and two sacks, Jones is poised to take over as starting strong safety now that Morgan Burnett is gone. For the time being, Marwin Evans and Kentrell Brice will slot in for team drills. No timeline was given for Jones' recovery, but the injury doesn't appear long-term.

