Packers' Josh Jones: Out for season opener
Jones (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's regular season opener against the Bears, Michael Cohen of The Athletic reports.
Jones was not expected to play after missing both Wednesday and Thursday practice and will instead try to return for Week 2. Kentrell Brice figures to be the main beneficiary of Jones' absence and should see a starter's share of snaps at strong safety Sunday night.
