Jones appeared in 13 games and started five for the Packers in 2018. He finished the year with 55 tackles (40 solo), a sack, and two pass deflections.

Jones tallied only three tackles over the Packers' first seven games, but his role increased the rest of the way, and he finished the season tied for third on the team in tackles. It remains to be seen what type of role Jones will play in 2019, but his ability to rack up tackles will make him an option in leagues that use IDPs if he winds up with a starting spot.