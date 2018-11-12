Jones made five solo tackles in Sunday's victory over the Dolphins.

Jackson saw his first extended action of the season in Week 9, and he was even more involved in Week 10, playing 89.7 percent of the Packers' defensive snaps. He figures to play plenty again in Week 11, and could even see his snap-count percentage rise again if fellow safety Kentrell Brice (ankle) is unable to go.

