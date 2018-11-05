Jones had six tackles (four solo) in Sunday's loss to the Patriots.

Jones was on the field for just four defensive snaps all season prior to Week 9, but he saw a major boost in activity due to the trade of Ha Ha Clinton-Dix during the week, the ejection of fellow safety Jermaine Whitehead in the first half of Sunday's contest, and the knee injury suffered by another safety, Kentrell Brice.

More News
Our Latest Stories