Packers' Josh Jones: Plays frequently in rookie year
Jones totaled 71 tackles (60 solo), two sacks, and an interception over 16 games during his rookie season.
Jones was relatively quiet in his rookie season, but he still managed to record the third most snaps of all Packers defenders, and he did post a 12-tackle, two-sack game in Week 3. If he plays an even bigger role in his second season, fantasy players in leagues using IDPs should recall he has that type of upside.
