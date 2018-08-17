Packers' Josh Jones: Plays in second preseason contest
Jones (head) assisted in one special teams tackle in Thursday's preason game against the Steelers.
Jones suffered a head injury during the preseason opener last week but thankfully avoided a concussion. The 23-year-old didn't accumulate much for stats Thursday but still played 25 defensive snaps as he looks to lock down the starting job at strong safety.
